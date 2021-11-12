First Christian Church will hold a combined worship service at Freedom Hall on Sunday to celebrate the church’s 150 years of ministry in Johnson City.
The Rev. Ethan Magness, the senior pastor of the church with the iconic roof at 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, said the 10:30 a.m. event will mark the church’s sesquicentennial by emphasizing a determination to continue its mission to serve the community.
“It’s not about our memory, but our ministry,” Magness said. “First Christian Church has been a servant and lover of this city for 150 years and we want to be here for our community for another 150 years.”
First Christian Church got its start on Nov. 12, 1871 inside William Young’s home at 1117 Cedar Place. The Colonial-style brick house, which was built in 1812 by James T. Young, is still standing and is now Johnson City’s oldest occupied home.
Magness said four families with roots in Carter County and Boones Creek helped found what would become First Christian Church.
The congregation met at several other locations before finding a home in downtown Johnson City in 1874. First Christian moved to its current location in 1972.
“That decision was made when the city began growing to the north,” Magness said.
He said the church plans to celebrate its legacy of “church planting” during its sesquicentennial observance. Magness said First Christian helped establish 40 churches in the region during its first 50 years of existence, with another 40 following in the next 50 years.
“And we have established 20 or more in the last 50 years.”the minister said.
Magness said his church has also been a “committed partner to Johnson City and our community.” That includes lending a hand to preschool programs and helping organizations that feed the hungry and assist the homeless.
“We want to be a blessing to our community,” he said. “A lot of organizations use our space. They know we love them by the way we treat them.”
Magness said parishioners are “proud to call First Christian Church home” and are determined “to make others feel at home and welcomed” in the congregation.
He said the 150th anniversary celebration has “energized” the church, which has decided to give birthday presents to organizations in the community as part of its observance of the sesquicentennial.
That includes giving $50,000 to the River of Life in Brazil, $50,000 for a new Families Free house and $50,000 for church preschool scholarships.
Magness said First Christian plans to also spend another $150,000 in 2022 to plant a new church, invest in long-range maintenance on its Mountcastle Drive building and support a ministry endowment at Milligan University.
“We are striving for a faithful continuation of our ministry of the last 150 years,” Magness said.