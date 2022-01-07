The Fellowship of Tennessee Baptist Evangelists will hold its 2022 Mid-Winter Bible Conference in Washington, Carter and Sullivan counties Jan. 12-17.
Harold Hunter, of Etowah, will preach during the opening service Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 396 Oak Grove Road, Gray. Music evangelist Carolyn Reed, from Bell Buckle, will present special music.
Boyd Bingham, pastor of Bingham Town Baptist Church, Middlesboro, Kentucky, will preach Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at University Parkway Baptist Church, 219 University Parkway, Johnson City. Special music will be by Carolyn Reed and also Mike Presnell, of Johnson City.
Dr. Ralph Sexton Jr., Asheville, N.C., will preach Friday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. at Boones Creek Baptist Church, 304 S. Pickens Bridge Road, Johnson City. Special music will feature Carolyn Reed as well as the Dugger Family, from Johnson City.
Charles “Toonie” Cash will preach at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m., in a special service celebrating his 50 years in full-time evangelism. Music will be by the Sullivan Baptist choir and quartet (Kingsport). Carolyn Reed will also sing.
Participating in one-day revivals on Sunday, Jan. 16, will be:
- “Toonie” Cash and Carolyn Reed at Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, Johnson City.
- Keith Cook at Beulah Baptist Church, Kingsport.
- Bob Sanders at New Salem Baptist Church, Limestone.
- Phil Glisson at Sinking Creek Baptist Church, Johnson City.
- Richard Hamlet at Boones Creek Baptist Church, Johnson City.
- Jeffrey Harvel, president of the Fellowship of Tennessee Baptist Evangelists, at Calvary Baptist Church, Johnson City.
- Dr. Phil Hoskins at University Parkway Baptist Church, Johnson City.
- Dr. Harold Hunter at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Gray.
- Floyd “Lammie” Lammersfeld at New Life Baptist Church, Bluff City.
- Jerry Reynolds at River of Life Baptist Church, Piney Flats.
- John Rushing at Harmony Baptist Church, Jonesborough.
- W.S. “Skip” Youngcourt at Gray Station Baptist Church, Gray.
- Dennis Deese at Piney Flats Baptist Church, Piney Flats.
- Steve Pierson at Antioch Baptist Church, Johnson City.
The conference will conclude Jan. 17 with a service at Boones Creek Baptist Church from 9:30 a.m. to noon with messages by Cook, Cash, and Hoskins. Carolyn Reed and “Lammie” Lammersfeld will provide the music.
The public is invited to all services.