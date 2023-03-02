Two local bee clubs will be hosting educational events for beekeepers of varying experience levels later this month; Appalachian Bee Club will offer a beginner-level class and the Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association will offer a class for second- and third-year beekeepers.
For the beginners
On Saturday, March 18, the Appalachian Bee Club will be at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray to present their annual “Back to Basics Beginner Beekeeping School.” This full-day event will bring together beginner beekeepers and allow them to hear from experienced keepers on a wide variety of topics.
Speakers will talk about what bees do in the hive when the keeper isn’t watching, bee jobs and social order, how to start a beehive and maintain it for the first year, how and where to safely get bees to fill a hive, what equipment and protective gear is needed to be successful and how to control pests during the first year of keeping.
Wendy Brown, a local beekeeper and member of the Appalachian Bee Club, said that this event is one for beginner beekeepers and anyone who is interested in just learning more about honeybees and how to help them thrive.
The event will offer networking opportunities for community beekeepers to meet each other and learn from each other. Vendors will also be on hand, selling bee hives and an array of beekeeping equipment. Some lucky participants will also have the opportunity to win items from these vendors which will help jumpstart their beekeeping careers.
Registration for the “Back to Basics Beginner Beekeeping School” will begin at 8 a.m. on March 18 with lessons going from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $25 per adult and free for children 16 and under. Refreshments will be provided throughout the day.
For more information, contact the Appalachian Bee Club on Facebook.
Advanced Beekeeping
Later in the month, the Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association will host their “Advanced Beekeepers Education and Essentials School” in Greeneville on March 25. This event will provide educational resources for beekeepers who are in their second or third year, and who are encountering new challenges with their hives.
At this event, local experienced beekeepers will discuss swarm prevention methods, “reading the comb”, Varroa Mite management methods, swarm traps and captures, how to gather and bottle hive produce for use, mating nucs and queens and a crash course on some of the gadgets and tools that advanced beekeepers could use.
This advanced beekeeping school is perfect for second-year keepers, said local beekeeper Leigh Ann Brink, as they are often caught off guard by the changes that come along with colony growth and the more intensive care that is required to maintain the growing colony. It is also a great resource for more advanced keepers who are looking for networking and tips for ongoing hive maintenance and sustainability in the long term.
The event will include door prizes, beekeeping equipment vendors, craft vendors, a silent auction, food trucks and more. Admission is $15 for a confirmed member of any Upper East Tennessee beekeeping clubs and $30 for any nonmembers. Children 16 and under can attend for free as long as they are accompanied by a paying adult.
The “Advanced Beekeepers Education and Essentials School” will be held at Towering Oaks Church, located at 1985 Buckingham Road in Greeneville, Tennessee. Pre-registration is open, and participants will also be able to purchase tickets day-of when doors open at 8:30 a.m. on March 25. The event itself will run from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
For more information, contact the Davy Crockett Beekeepers on Facebook or email DCBAbuzz@yahoo.com.