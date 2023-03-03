LIFE-HEALTH-HEARING-DEVICES-GET

People with moderate hearing loss are good candidates for hearing aids bought over the counter without medical exams or professional fittings. Think of these devices as you would ‘cheater’ glasses — they fill a need until you’re ready for traditional hearing aids.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I’ve heard about the new over-the-counter hearing devices, but I’m not sure if they’ll work for me. What do I need to know? And what should I consider as I make my decision?

ANSWER: Hearing loss can be a significant quality-of-life issue for people. There are certainly many benefits to visiting with an audiology practice or specialist. People with moderate hearing loss are good candidates for hearing aids bought over the counter without medical exams or professional fittings. Think of these devices as you would “cheater” glasses — they fill a need until you’re ready for traditional hearing aids.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you