A lot has changed in radio since Wayne Winkler started working at WETS-FM in 1978.
“If 1978 me walked into one of our studios today, I’d say, ‘Well, I recognize the microphone,’” said Winkler.
Winkler, who began working at WETS only four years after it began broadcasting and has served as director of the station since 1993, has officially retired.
Winkler got his start in radio working at a country music station in Indiana after college. He worked at a few stations in Florida before coming to work at WETS.
“The station had only been on the air for four years when I got there, and public radio was still kind of in its infancy,” said Winkler. “So I had a view of the growth of the system and of our station as well.”
The equipment isn’t the only thing that has changed in Winkler’s time at the station, either. Winkler said one of the big changes he’s seen is public radio’s transition to more format-oriented programming to match commercial radio.
“In the early days, public radio was kind of going against the trend in radio which was format-oriented,” said Winkler. “You were a country station or you were a rock station or you were a news station, but whatever you were, you were that all the time. And public radio was trying to be many different things.”
Winkler said the station has also faced its share of challenges — particularly when it comes to funding — and fundraising has become an important part of the job.
“We began fundraising so the system could grow — the individual stations and the system itself, and it got to be that we all became fundraisers,” said Winkler. “And we all watched the price of programming go up, and the quality went up as well. And it kind of set the bar higher for local stations like ours.”
Though Winkler is officially retired, he isn’t ready to completely give up radio just yet. Winkler will still be employed at WETS part-time and will continue to work on programming like his show Soul Kitchen.
“I’m still going to be around,” said Winkler. “I’m just not going to be the manager, and so that’s great. I love radio, and I like the idea that I’m still going to be involved in it. It’s just the responsibility. It’s time to pass that off to someone else.”
Throughout the years and the changes that came with them, Winkler met a variety of people — from blues musician Muddy Waters to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter — and said he most enjoyed never fully knowing what the job would throw at him.
“You go into work and you have an idea of what needs to be done, but something can come up and change the day entirely, and I always liked that,” said Winkler. “I always liked the unpredictability of it.”