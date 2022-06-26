The Washington County Community Foundation has been quietly helping improve the lives of Washington County residents for nearly 30 years now.
The foundation began in 1994 as the Harris Fund for Washington County. Twenty years later, the foundation became known as the Washington County Community Foundation. Since its beginning, the foundation has sponsored a number of projects with the goal of helping Washington County residents.
The WCCF specifically sponsors projects that promote life literacy skills. Life literacy skills can be defined as the skills necessary for children and adults to be successful in everyday life.
“They work on life literacy skills,” said Jill Murphy, the regional advancement officer for the East Tennessee Foundation who oversees the WCCF. “So that’s knowledge and access to nutritious food and health care access, child care, good quality childcare, reading literacy, household management and sound financial decision making skills. That’s the type of life literacy skills they like to look at.”
One of the foundation’s most recent grant recipients includes the Appalachian Opportunity Fund which helps people get out of predatory debt.
The River’s welcome home kit program, which provides individuals rising out of homelessness with cleaning supplies as well as the knowledge on how to keep a home clean, was also selected as one of the most recent grant recipients.
“She would provide kits that have housekeeping type products in there, like a bucket and mop and dusting things, and they would have a class to go along with the kit,” said Murphy.
The grant cycle runs for two years. Beginning in 2023, new organizations will be eligible to apply for a grant through the foundation. The grants are competitive and organizations must meet certain criteria to even be considered.
“Every two years they have about $100,000 to give out, so they can choose to give it to one organization, they can split it $1,000 to 100 organizations, however they choose to do it,” said Murphy.
For more information on the WCCF, visit https://www.easttennesseefoundation.org/
This article is part of a monthly series about the Washington County Community Foundation.