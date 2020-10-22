If you’re a fan of outdoor fun and the contours of a mid-century pull-behind, you may want to head over to David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone for a rally of the Smoky Mountain Vintage Campers Club.
Marsha Torbett founded the club last year as a way for like-minded people who appreciate older travel trailers to share fellowship and show off their latest acquisitions. Its first event was at the Limestone park, and Torbett said the group wanted to come back for a special Halloween meet-up this year.
The events start Friday evening with games, a chili cook-off and a singer specializing in music from the ‘50s and ‘60s to match the heyday of the attending campers. Restored campers will be open for tours.
On Saturday, games will be featured during the day, with Halloween costume contests at night for humans and pets.
Torbett said she expects 30 campers at the state campground, most of them will be vintage.
For her, the allure of older campers is that they’re different than newer models, they have personality.
“They take you back to a time that you loved, when life was more simple,” she said. “It’s not like today, everything was simple back then. When you walk into one of these vintage campers, it takes you back to your childhood.”
Torbett plans to bring her small Aristocrat camper. She’s owned and restored several in her lifetime.
The trailers at this weekend’s event come from a few states, and when the weekend’s over, many members of the club will pack up and head to North Carolina for another campout.
“We hope people come out and have a good time with us,” she said. “It should be a lot of fun.”