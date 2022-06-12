The Unicoi County Public Library was able to dig into its new library gardening project on Saturday.
The library was recently gifted five raised garden beds by local Boy Scout Troop 130.
Garrett Taylor, an Eagle Scout with Troop 130, and seven others built the raised garden beds by hand for the library. Taylor took on the project to advance to the rank of Eagle.
“It’s a good way to help the community out and help people that need it,” said Taylor.
Library volunteers on Saturday planted a variety of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, squash, zucchini and pumpkins. Unicoi County Public Library Director Selena Harmon said she hopes to eventually have enough crop to begin canning classes and to allow members of the community to take what they need.
“We want to help the community,” said Harmon. “We want to educate them and help them live healthy.”
Harmon said she encourages anyone in the community to volunteer their time with the garden. Gardeners of all ages are welcome and volunteers will be able to take home some of the harvest.
“Although gardening is hard, it is one of the most rewarding, therapeutic hobbies on earth,” said Harmon.
For more information or to volunteer, call the Unicoi County Public Library at (423) 743-6533.