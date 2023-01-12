When Hannah Garst started working at the Unicoi County Public Library a little over a year ago, she noticed an unmet need in the community.
That’s why she and the library put together a unique program for special needs adults in the area to enjoy.
“I noticed how libraries are sort of a bridge,” said Garst, who works as the circulation coordinator and youth services librarian. “They connect the needs of our community with the resources. And when I first started working here a little over a year ago, I noticed there was a need for our special needs community.”
Garst and the UCPL have been hosting a story time program for adults with special needs. During the bi-monthly story time, the group reads several themed stories, sings songs and even completes a crafting activity.
“They come in and they hear three or four stories, and we do a song together, and then after stories and song we also do a craft,” said Garst.” And we have themes every week. So this upcoming week, we’re going to do snow stories. So we’re going to read a couple snow stories and sing a snow song and then make snowflakes.”
Since starting the special needs adult story time around six months ago, Garst said the program has been popular both with those in the community and those outside of it.
“A lot of people who live around here are very proud that their library is offering this, and it has actually inspired a couple of other libraries to look into starting a program that is similar so they can better serve their communities as well,” Garst said.
The story time for adults with special needs program takes place every second and fourth Friday of the month at 10 a.m. The program is free, and no registration is necessary.
“I think it is such a beautiful experience for a community group that doesn’t always get noticed,” UCPL Director Suzy Bomgardner said. “So it’s a really special time, and Hannah is great at what she does.”
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
