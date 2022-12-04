GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University is brightening Christmas for Greene County children in record numbers this year through the institution’s participation in the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank’s Angel Tree program.

Faculty, staff and students responded to the call by picking up more than 100 cards with the names of children in need. These Tusculum family members purchased the gifts individually or formed teams to acquire the items on each child’s list.

