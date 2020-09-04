Sept. 4, 1861: The ET&V Railroad was taken over and operated by the Confederate Government in autumn 1861. The Quartermaster Department ordered General Zollicoffer to take military control of the railroad on Sept. 4 and move all the freight consigned to the Army that had collected at Knoxville. He was ordered to conscript engines and rolling stock from the nearby railroads to get the materials moved as quickly as possible. Zollicoffer moved troops into East Tennessee and placed the entire area under martial law.
Sept. 4, 1890: A Columbia (South Carolina) Record article reprinted in The Comet reported that contractors on the construction of the railroad from Rutherfordton to Marion were not paid on time, raising the rumor that the railroad had failed. Company officials reassured everyone that the interest on the bonds had been due and paid first, but that everyone had been paid within a short time. Unfortunately, this was not true. The contractors who had put forth such a great effort in Washington and Unicoi counties had not been paid.
Sept. 4, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers, “All school textbooks have now arrived and are on sale in the empty store next to Hannah’s, Inc., on Main Street.”
Sept. 4, 1949: The Press-Chronicle published a photo of local police with 24 gallons of moonshine, bottled in half-gallon jars, seized as a car from Elizabethton passed through Johnson City.
Sept. 4, 1951: A strike put a temporary halt to work on the Boone Dam project during a dispute between rival unions.
Sept. 4, 1955: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported with a photo, “This ambulance parked on the Kingsport Highway near Johnson City reminds motorists that when they take a holiday, sometimes accidents resulting in serious injuries or death await them. The display, to be in view of motorists over the Labor Day weekend, is sponsored by the Johnson City Kiwanis Club.”
Sept. 4, 1961: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Power failure at the Green Nursing Home, Hillcrest Drive, last night caused the automatic fire alarm system to go off.” The story continued, “Fire Companies 2, 3 and 4, and the aerial unit went to the scene, but there was no fire, according to a spokesman for the Fire Department.”
Sept. 4, 1988: The Johnson City Press reported, “A reunion will be held for former employees of the Johnson City Steam Laundry and Johnson City Laundry and Dry Cleaners.” The reunion would take place at the Prime Sirloin on Sept. 17.
Sept. 4, 1990: Readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Preliminary estimates to expand the Johnson City Industrial Park eastward are $15,000-$23,000 an acre. Assistant City Manager Charles Harmon said.” The article further stated, “Harmon said those figures include the cost of extending water and sewer lines on Eddie Williams Road and purchasing land. City Manager John Campbell said a ‘major’ gas transmission line would have to be moved if the city uses all or part of the 68 acres being considered.”
Sources: The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal; Daily American; Columbia Record; The Comet; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers; Johnson City Press