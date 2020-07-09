July 9, 1915: The Johnson City Staff reported “Miss Cornelia Keys, who is attending the East Tennessee State Normal at Johnson City, went to Sulphur Springs Friday to attend the funeral and burial of her uncle, John Nelson, at that place.”
July 9, 1934: The Johnson City Staff-News carried these headlines in the sports pages: “Johnson City Breaks Even With Saltville.” Further details revealed, “Johnson City earned their weekend series with Saltville by taking Sunday’s game by the score of 2 to 1. The game was played in a drizzle, which started in the second inning. A steady downpour caused the game to be stopped at the end of 4 ½ innings.”
July 9, 1944: Dr. Raymond Rankin, minister of Watauga Avenue Presbyterian Church since 1931, had recently announced his resignation in order to accept a pastorate in Memphis, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
On July 9, 1952: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried Elizabethton’s City Commission election results. Newly elected were Ed Alexander, Frank Dungan, Fred Hathaway, and Pete Hendrickson. Mayor W.G. Frost, Earl Reasor, and Jim Hunnicutt, all incumbents, were re-elected.
July 9, 1955: "Adventures of Robinson Crusoe" was at The Sevier Theatre in downtown Johnson City.
July 9, 2009: A heavy rainstorm struck Johnson City just after 3 p.m., flooding some streets downtown and in nearby areas. Police had a section of East Main Street blocked off as traffic was forced to drive around a large section that had flooded during the storm. Vehicles had trouble maneuvering through a large portion of the flooded road at the intersection of South Broadway Street and East Main. Water also accumulated in the section around West Market and South Boone streets, as well as near the Carver Recreation Center on West Market.
July 9, 2014: First baseman Trent Woodward homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the Astros defeat Johnson City 8-2 at Pioneer Park in Greeneville. Second baseman Casey Turgeon and shortstop Oscar Mercado were each 2-for-4 for the Cardinals (11-8), who managed two hits otherwise. Turgeon raised his average to .407.