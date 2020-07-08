July 8, 1870: The Bristol News reported “A shooting affair occurred at Johnson city on Friday between John Cameron and Mr. Bowman, in which a horse was wounded.”
July 8, 1880: The Progressive Farmer, a newspaper in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, reported on “The Watauga Democrat tells of the death in Johnson City, Tenn., June 13, Mr. William Rufus Lewis, a former citizen of Watauga, by suicide. He took ten grains of morphine.”
July 8, 1910: Barney Christy was fined $5 for “using unscenity (sic) obscene and offensive language to Mrs. Virgie Clingmull.”
July 8, 1920: The Jonesboro Herald and Tribune reported, “Atty. Jas. H. Epps, Jr., spent last Friday in Johnson City on business.”
July 8, 1947: The Johnson City Cardinals lost to the Pulaski Counts, 9-8, in a rollercoaster game.
July 8, 1955: Harry Keister swatted a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning here to give the Johnson City Cardinals a 4-2 triumph over the Bluefield Blue Grays, but joy over the win dipped in to sadness when the players learned that Business Manager Ralph Cox had died shortly after the contest. Cox, who had conducted the affairs of the ball club as usual, was stricken at the park and pronounced dead on arrival here at Memorial Hospital.
July 8, 2009: Niswonger Children’s Hospital doctors reported that healthy quintuplets had been born to Carter County mother Virgie Davis and her husband. After months of preparation by teams of doctors, nurses, respiratory specialists and even hospital engineers, Moses Daniel, Adam Ray, Jacob Isaac, Addison Grace and Annabelle Marie were delivered within minutes of each other around 8:30 p.m. on July 7.
