JULY 31
July 31, 1909: Wiley Crockett was fined $3.50 for “Walking streets after 9:00 p.m. with bad women.” The records do not show if Mr. Crockett paid the fine.
July 31, 1933: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Motor travel between Asheville and Johnson City, Tenn. will be shortened a distance of 75 miles when a highway in Madison County is completed, connecting up at the State line with an improved road in Unicoi County, Tenn. The highway runs through the northeast section of Madison county (sic) and the road forces of Madison are grading within a mile of the line of the two states.”
July 31, 1937: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Doctors here today expressed doubt for the recovery of Rosa Killen, 21, who shot herself Thursday afternoon when two city officers sought to arrest her. She is in a hospital.”
July 31, 1948: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Captain Jack Briles, of the police department, was reported still in a critical condition last night by attendants at the Appalachian Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment for a stomach disorder.” The news brief continued, “He was placed in an oxygen tent Thursday morning.”
July 31, 1949: The Kiwanis Park baseball team was featured in the Press-Chronicle. Members included Ben McNally, Pappy Crowe, Jack Wilson, John Childs, Joe Pieniche, Jack Mullins, Pappy Crowe Jr. (batboy), Joe McClain, Charles Hughes, Charles McCoy, Kenneth Barren, John Hopper and Leon Capps.
July 31, 1958: “The Vikings” with Kirk Douglas, Tony Curtis, Ernest Borgnine and Janet Leigh began a run at the Sevier Theatre on Spring Street in downtown Johnson City.
July 31, 1969: Specialist 4 John D. Jones, a 1965 graduate of Science Hill High School, had received the Army Commendation Medal.
