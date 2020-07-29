July 29, 1937: Readers of the Johnson City Chronicle read tragic news. “Believed to be seriously injured from a bullet wound beneath her heart, sustained when she allegedly shot herself rather than be arrested by city officers, pretty Rosa Killen, 21-year-old Johnson City girl, was under treatment at Appalachian Hospital this afternoon.” The story continued to say that three city officers “said the girl shot herself when they sought to arrest her on a charge of larceny. They said she is reported to have taken a gun from a man named Bill Hendrix and said she was either going to ‘get the man I love or kill myself.’ They declared she also menaced (one of the officers) before turning it (the gun) upon herself.”
July 29, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a photo of children playing ‘Old Maid’ in the shade at Kiwanis Park. Pictured were Shirl Adams, Rita Robb, Ralph Miller, ? Robb, Sharon Evon Gilley, Fern Gilley, Dorothy Bennett, Gerald Adams, Sherman Adams, Harold Dean Adams, Dallas Crowe, Johnnie Moore, Linda Moore, Gary Speers and Roy Hogan Reed.
July 29, 1953: The front page of the Press-Chronicle gave an account of recent polio cases in Upper East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Western North Carolina, at both Memorial Hospital and at the Veterans Administration Hospital. The cases were further broken down by total cases admitted, new cases, and discharges.
July 29, 1958: The Press-Chronicle featured a team photo of Optimist Little Leaguers. Pictured were Joe Woods (batboy), Gregory Leach, Gerald Nave, Sammy Reece, Robert Lee Honeycutt, Lenny Fortner, Buzzy Woods, Blaine Shoun (assistant manager), Eddie Shoun, Mike Morgan, Robert Reece Jr., Jerry Harkleroad, Bobby Archer and Leonard Fortner (manager).
July 29, 1962: Three-year-old Mike Wilson was pictured seated on the lap of the one of the men who saved his life the previous spring. On April 27, Johnson City police officers George Murray and Rodney Rowlett and Rescue Squad Captain Cecil Rhines were among those who helped rescue the child from a cistern near his home.
July 29, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried a recipe for a “home-size recipe for Luci’s wedding cake.” The story went on to say that in preparation for her upcoming wedding, Luci Baines Johnson had decided upon a summer fruit cake for her wedding cake.
Sources: The Comet; Johnson City Chronicle; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers