JUNE 28
July 28, 1885: The Knoxville Daily Journal reported, “C.K. Lide, a progressive merchant at Johnson City, is in the city” (meaning Knoxville).
July 28, 1908: The Knoxville Sentinel reported on an upcoming agricultural and industrial exhibition from October 6-9 to be held at the Hippodrome in Johnson City.
July 28, 1933: Miss Violet Helen Johnson had entertained the former Miss Eve Montgomery, who was then Mrs. Harlan Trammel, with a breakfast, a bridge game and a surprise shower.
July 28, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that Johnson City’s newest store, Penney’s, would open the next day at 305 E. Main St. The new location was described as “spacious.”
July 28, 1966: The Press-Chronicle published images of unsuccessful efforts to save two young drowning victims on Boone and Watauga lakes.
July 28, 1968: A bubble gum contest, one of the features on the city’s Park and Recreation playgrounds, was featured in the Press-Chronicle. Pictured were Terry Senn, Ruth Ann Haney, Angela Mashburn, Gail Taylor, Kim Brown, Allen Edwards and Ronnie Schill.
