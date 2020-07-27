July 27, 1870: The Weekly Standard, a newspaper in Raleigh, reported, “An old bachelor near Johnson City fell in love with a pretty girl of 18, made over $5,000 in property to her, insured her life for $20,000 in a paid up policy got the license and brought the preacher when the girl would not have him but took the $5,000.”
July 27, 1893: R.L. Couch had this announcement in The Comet: “Owing to many requests from the patrons and friends of the Johnson City Institute to postpone the opening of scholy (sic) on account of the warm weather, we have decided to open August 14th instead of August 7th.”
July 27, 1928: The Johnson City Chronicle carried a large advertisement for the H.P. King Co. in Johnson City. Bemberg hose were advertised for 95 cents a pair. “So lovely in appearance, so satisfying in wear, so economical in price” were among the attributes of the hose. The price is the equivalent of about $14.32 in 2020.
July 27, 1945: “Churchill, Beaten by Labor Party Two to One, Resigns; Attlee Will Be New Premier” were the headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
July 27, 1951: JC Penney advertised for an elevator operator at the store in downtown Johnson City.
July 27, 1963: Johnson City twins Melonie and Jamie Ellis appeared in a photo with “Dennis the Menace” television star Jay North at the Tweetsie Railroad park in Boone, N.C.
July 27, 1968: Charlotte Garland, Karol Eads and Robert Anderson appeared in a Pepsi ad.