July 21, 1885: The Knoxville Daily Chronicle reported, “The name of Col. E.C. Reeves, of Johnson City, is being favorable (sic) discussed in connection with the next democratic nomination for governor in many quarters.”
July 21, 1911: The Daily Journal and Tribune, a newspaper based in Knoxville, reported, “Miss Mary Cox, daughter of former Governor Cox, was the guest of relatives in Johnson City this week.”
July 21, 1938: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “G.C. Sharp, police judge was unable to hold court yesterday upon his arrival at headquarters, because city police had made no arrests.”
July 21, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Truman’s Market, 236 W. Market St., reported a price marking set missing yesterday. The set was in a large metal case.”
July 21, 1956: Tri-Cities Speedway on the Airport Road advertised stock car racing beginning with time trials at 7:30 p.m. Admission was $1.
July 21, 1957: As the longest serving member of the Johnson City Police Department, Patrolman E. H. Painter had received the department’s No. 1 badge, as shown in a photo in the Press-Chronicle. Chief P.E. Broyles Assistant Chief Clifford Mullenix, and Lt. Leroy Watts were on hand for the ceremony.
July 21, 1957: “The Monster That Challenged the World” and “The Vampire” were showing at the Tennessee Theatre at West Main and Boone streets in downtown Johnson City.
July 21, 1969: “Men Walk On Moon” was the banner headline on Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
