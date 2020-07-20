JULY 20
July 20, 1881: The Knoxville Daily Chronicle reported, “John F. Burrow was appointed U.S. Commissioner at Johnson City.”
July 20, 1918: “Huns Retreat Across The Marne” was the headline in the Johnson City Staff. Readers were urged to ”Watch for Sunday’s Copy of The Staff,” because “The war news is of such importance today, and events are developing so rapidly, that the assistant manager of the Associated Press has stated that there will be special service for The Associated Press subscribers Sunday.” The article continued, “Against our will, but in order to give the people service, The Staff will appear Sunday afternoon at the usual hour.”
July 20, 1953: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried an advertisement for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association. Savings accounts were insured up to $10,000, and the association’s assets totaled more than $16 million.
July 20, 1966: Carol Ann Howard, Miss Johnson City, appeared in a Pepsi ad.
July 20, 1967: The Press-Chronicle brought news of the crash of a Piedmont Boeing 727 just outside of Hendersonville, North Carolina, in one of the South’s worst air disasters when a Cessna 310 carrying three passengers collided with the large airliner. Elvin Little of Johnson City and basketball coach at Science Hill lost his 28-year-old brother, Roger Little, in the crash. “Johnson City Press Chronicle’s Chief Photographer Jimmy Ellis flew to yesterday’s air tragedy at Asheville-Hendersonville in 30 minutes by helicopter, flown by Paul Herron. These photographs by Ellis show the crash scene two hours after the mid-air crash.”
July 20, 1968: The Press-Chronicle reported that Miss Johnson City Holly Tomlinson had won the first round of swimsuit competition in the Miss Tennessee Pageant at Jackson.
Sources: Knoxville Daily Chronicle; Johnson City Staff; Johnson City Chronicle; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers