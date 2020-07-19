July 19, 1872: The Bristol News carried a news report from the Jonesboro Herald reporting, “On last Thursday, the new Hotel at Johnson City, was struck by lightning. Several persons were severely shocked, but no one seriously injured. The lightning struck several other points in the city and vicinity.”
July 19, 1891: The Knoxville Daily Tribune reported, “Jno. F. Barrow was appointed commissioner at Johnson City.”
July 19, 1884: The Comet opined, “One of Johnson City’s greatest needs during this hot weather is a good bath house, with first class accommodations, nothing adds so much to health and happiness, as good water, not sprinkled with brandy, and the man who will put up a first class bathroom, will reap a golden harvest, and receive the blessings of all good citizens of Johnson City.
July 19, 1887: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “Considerable excitement was created on the streets Saturday by two of our most prominent dentists getting into a difficulty. One was knocked down twice and pretty badly used up. They helped swell the city treasury.” The names of the dentists were not given.
July 19, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried a full-page ad for Dr. Enuf under the heading “Johnson City Health News.” Charlie Gordon, president of Tri-City Beverage, the bottler of Dr. Enuf, purchased a full-page ad on the back page of the newspaper. Mr. Gordon paid the paperboys to fold the papers backwards, so when the reader opened the folded newspaper, they were looking at the back page, which carried the ad, rather than the front page. The full-page ad was designed to look like the front page of the newspaper with headlines, feature stories, etc.
July 19, 1953: Shamrock ESSO Servicecenter, corner of Buffalo and Walnut Streets, was under new management. Leonard A. Coffman was the general manager, and the assistant manager was Lyle King. The station’s building still stands across Buffalo from Shamrock Beverage & Tobacco Shop.
July 19, 1958: Samuel Walter Price died. Mr. Price was an attorney, practicing well over 50 years in Johnson City from 1902 until his death. He was an active member of First Christian Church, serving as a member of the Board of Deacons and Elders. He was on the Milligan College Board of Trustees and secretary of that board for over half a century. Mr. Price served as City Commissioner, City Attorney, and was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Odd Fellows Lodge.
