July 12, 1919: Johnson City Court Records show that R.R. Mahoney was fined $10 for “Running car without lights.” The Court Records further show that the fine was paid.
July 12, 1925: The Johnson City Chronicle, combined with the Johnson City Staff-News, reported “Circle Number Four of the Munsey Memorial Church met Thursday afternoon with Mrs. F.B. St. John at her home on Watauga Avenue. Mrs. St. John, the chairman, conducted the business meetings. Mrs. F.F. Dosser had charge of the devotional services.”
July 12, 1938: The Johnson City Press and Staff-News reported on “William W. Belew, a patient at Appalachian hospital, is reported today to be improving. He expects to be moved to his home on West Holston Avenue this week.”
July 12, 1954: ”Drive A Crooked Road” starring Mickey Rooney started a run at The Tennessee Theater.
July 12, 1960: A man fired a bullet into a Johnson City police cruiser. The shot was one of two fired at Patrolman Rowlett during a routine check. Rowlett returned fire at the man as he fled in an auto. Rowlett gave chase but lost the vehicle in foggy conditions.
July 12, 1986: Sally Tillman married Todd Fowler, M.D. Dr. Fowler is a Johnson City commissioner.
