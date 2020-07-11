By Rebecca Henderson and the Johnson City Press
July 11, 1890: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “W.D. Stuart, of Whitesburg, has organized a strong company at Johnson City for the purpose of building extensive marble works.”
July 11, 1913: The Rowan Record, a newspaper in China Grove, North Carolina, reported “K.W. Thom has just returned from Johnson City, Tenn., where he went to look over the environments of a position offered him in the office of assistant to the president of the C.C.&O. Railway. He liked the looks of things and will go to Johnson City next week to begin work.”
July 11, 1924: The Johnson City Staff published some suggested menus for hot weather. “Breakfast – Iced orange juice, cooked cereal, salt codfish balls, crisp toast, coffee.” The suggested lunch was “Creamed eggs and mushrooms on toast, stuffed tomato salad, whole wheat bread strawberries, drop nut cookies, iced tea.” The day concluded with the suggested dinner menu: “Jellied bouillon, broiled live lobster, shoestring potatoes, strong beans in cream, cucumber salad, raspberry water ice, cup cake, coffee.”
July 11, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried many headlines related to World War II. Among them was “FDR Hints Plan for Two-Way Invasion of France.”
July 11, 1958: Two young Johnson City women were charged with vagrancy, public drunkenness and inciting a riot at a dance in Kingsport. One was fined $100 and the other $50. Judge S. G. Gilbreath Jr., son of inaugural East Tennessee Normal School (ETSU) President Sidney Gilbreath, told the women, “I don’t care if you ever come back to Kingsport.”
July 11, 1966: A joint industrial park, development of inter-city roads and efforts to eliminate telephone tolls among Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City were among objectives agreed at a joint meeting of chamber of commerce officials from the three cities. In the 1970s, the highway goal was achieved with the completions of Interstate 81 and U.S. Highway 23 (now Interstate 26), and the industrial park goal was achieved with the park in Piney Flats. It would take a quarter-century, however, to remove tolls on telephone calls between the cities.
July 11, 1975: Three Johnson City golfers led the field in the age 15-17 group during the Tri-Cities Junior Golf Association tournament at Meadowview in Kingsport. Joe Miller of Johnson City won the 15-17 title with a 71. Mike Crowe was second with a 72. Danny Hughes birdied the first hole of a playoff to win third place after he and three others tied at 73.