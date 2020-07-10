July 10, 1889: The Morristown Gazette reported, “Masonic Grand Lecturer J.H. McClister organized a chapter with seventeen members at Flag Pond, Unicoi county last week. He leaves today for Johnson City where he will organize another chapter tonight.”
July 10, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Heavy rains fell south of the town (meaning Johnson City) yesterday and it is not as hot as it has been for a few days past. The thermometer stood at 100 last Saturday.”
July 10, 1907: The Washington Post reported that H.G. Morrison of Johnson City was staying in a hotel in Washington, D.C.
July 10, 1912: The Asheville Citizen reported that a recent baseball game between Knoxville and Johnson City, to be played in Johnson City, had been postponed, due to rain.
July 10, 1939: Robert Marcus Burgunder Jr., who had been arrested in Johnson City while trying to enroll at East Tennessee State Teachers College, took the stand in his own defense during his trial for double murder in Phoenix, Arizona. He was accused of slaying of two Phoenix automobile salesmen on May 1, 1939. The 22-year-old collegian testified over the objections of his attorney concerning his life's history from early boyhood to his release from a Washington reformatory. He was sentenced for a Seattle drug store holdup. He sketched an ugly picture of the Monroe, Wash., reformatory, perversions of inmates, their criminal tendencies and their lack of a philosophy on life. "You could feel your mind become dull," he testified. "You were living in a world of criminals and had to live by their code." His father, Robert M. Burgunder, former Seattle prosecutor, testified his son told him another man killed Jack Peterson and Ellis M. Koury. Because of a code learned in the reformatory, the boy would not name the slayer, the father said. The jury convicted the young Burgunder, and he was executed by gas on Aug. 9, 1940.
June 10, 1951: Home run bats boomed here as the Johnson City Cardinals blasted the Elizabethton Phillies 11-4.