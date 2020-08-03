AUGUST 3
Aug. 3, 1830: Jordan Councill Hardin was born. Mr. Hardin was the 17th member of First Christian Church, and he was appointed as one of the elders several years later. Mr. Hardin was a surveyor, “running lines” throughout his life. Mr. Hardin was a very prominent businessman, serving as “Treasurer for the ET & SW Va. Co-Operation for many years.” The Hardin Family farm, which routinely raised 100 bushels of wheat per acre, is now part of the Pine Oaks Golf Course.
Aug. 3, 1878: The Knoxville Daily Tribune reported, “An affray occurred at Johnson City, Thursday, in which a man named Jones cut Chas. Holloway with a knife, inflicting serious if not fatal wounds. The difficulty, which occurred at the voting place, originated in a dispute about the age of a young man who offered his ballot. The condition of the wounded was regarded as quite critical when our informant left.”
Aug. 3, 1883: The Vermont Chronicle, a newspaper based in Bellows Falls, Vermont, reported, “Some Pennsylvanians are erecting at Johnson City, Tenn., what is said will be the largest tannery in the world. The buildings will cover several acres. East Tennessee has an almost inexhaustible supply of oak bark.”
Aug. 3, 1930: The Johnson City Chronicle reported of a big sales event that would take place for 3 days, beginning on Aug. 7. Sponsored by local merchants, “Eighty-four local business concerns will make this mammoth savings event possible. In recent years Community Sales has (sic) been an annual event, but for three years have not been held.” The story continued, “Stressing that Johnson City is the logical shopping center of the Appalachian territory, the business houses engaged in the sale are reducing prices on their entire stock, and each will feature some items, daily advertised, which will offer the consumer the goods at an extraordinarily low price.”
Aug. 3, 1941: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle featured Walter Bilding servicing an automobile at a Johnson City station during a World War II era gas shortage.
Aug. 3, 1945: The Press-Chronicle reported the dedication of new columns at East Tennessee State Teachers College. The brick columns marked the eastern entrance to campus and held two globes. The class of 1945 presented them to President Charles C. Sherrod. Dean of Women Ella V. Ross cut the ribbon. They were rediscovered and relocated to the amphitheater area in 1986 during the institution’s 75th anniversary.
Aug. 3, 1968: A photo in the Press-Chronicle featured swimmers enjoying a hot, humid summer day at the Johnson City Municipal Pool.
Aug. 3, 1978: Tom Hodge wrote in his column, “A Look Around” that “Charles Estep called one morning, reported that he had trapped five gallons of Japanese beetles in just a couple of days.” Mr. Hodge continued, “On about the same day, my mother emptied her beetle traps twice in one day … I estimate that I have pulled at least 2,000 off an old-time rose bush that I have in front of my house. The rose bush, despite all my efforts, looks like a refugee from a war zone.”
Aug. 3, 1983: Tom Hodge opined in his column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle “the best vacation is the one where you don’t go anywhere.” (And in these days of the pandemic and COVID-19, many people are taking their “vacation” as a “staycation.”)
Sources: First Christian Church; Knoxville Daily Tribune; Vermont Chronicle; Johnson City Chronicle; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers