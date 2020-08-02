Aug. 2, 1873: The Daily Press and Herald, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported of a cholera outbreak in Jonesboro, which we now spell Jonesborough. However, in Johnson City, “The greatest consternation prevails all over this community, especially along the line of railroad. I was at Johnson City today, and although not a case of serious sickness is to be found in that place, many of the families are leaving, and for two or three miles around Jonesboro, they are moving away.”
Aug. 2, 1894:The Comet reported, “Our base ball club went up to Elizabethton yesterday. The score stood 7 to 6 in favor of Johnson City. It was a good game on both sides, as the score shows.”
Aug. 2, 1913: The Knoxville Sentinel gave a report that there might be another zinc vein in Johnson City. “The zinc agitation at Embreeville has spread to Johnson City. The range of hills, a part of which lies in the eastern section of the town is said to be a continuation of the Embreeville mountains.” The article continued, “Mr. Kemmerer, an expert mineralogist, has been prospecting the rock formations near town and has found signs of lead and zinc.”
Aug. 2, 1931: The Johnson City Chronicle carried news of several prominent Johnson Citians. “Mrs. Henry P. Bridges … Master Henry T. Bridges ... Judge and Mrs. Thad A Cox ... Mr. and Mrs. Fred Lockett … are attending the weekend at Mayview Manor, Blowing Rock, north Carolina. They made the trip by motor, leaving Johnson City, Friday.”
Aug. 2, 1937: The Johnson City Press reported on the death of 21-year-old Rosa Killen, who shot herself when officers tried to arrest her for larceny. Miss Killen “died in Appalachian hospital (sic) at noon yesterday. Shot in the heart region, she was given small chance to recover from the start.” Her funeral would be held the next day at the Kiser Funeral Home. Her parents and several siblings survived Miss Killen.
Aug. 2, 1947: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried a story about Howard McCorkle, who was the principal at Science Hill High School. Mr. McCorkle was being considered for the presidency of the Appalachian League. In a letter to the newspaper, Mr. McCorkle wrote, “I definitely am not interested.” The strongly-worded letter continued, “’Words cannot express the shock I received when I read the story this morning about the action taken by the Appalachian League directors, with regard to Carl A. Jones, Jr. I, personally, think that it is the ‘rottenest thing’ that has happened in the history of the Appalachian League. In your story in this afternoon’s edition, you mentioned my name as one of several possible successors to Carl. Please do not do so again. A man would be a fool to tie himself in with a group that had kicked out the former president for trying to keep baseball clean even though it meant stepping on the toes of individual directors. Yes, eliminate my name from the light of those being considered.” Mr. Jones was publisher of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle at the time.
Aug. 2, 1953: Johnson City's David Arnold, of the U.S Navy, recently spent his furlough with his parents.
Aug. 2, 1960: The Press-Chronicle featured Babe Ruth Baseball players Wayne Oxindine, Joe Cowell, Jerry Morris, Jimmy Sanders and Steve Spurrier in a photo as they departed Johnson City for the state tournament in Cookeville.
Aug. 2, 1964: The second installment in the James Bond series, "From Russia With Love," started at the Family Drive-In Theatre on the New Jonesboro Highway.