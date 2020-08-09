Aug. 9, 1874: Josephus Hopwood married Sarah Eleanor Larue. Professor Hopwood was the first president of Milligan College, which previously was known as the Buffalo Institute. Now, it is known as Milligan University. Prof. Hopwood ran for Governor of Tennessee on the Prohibition ticket in 1897.
Aug. 9, 1884: The Comet published several interesting pieces of information. For example, “Postal receipts for the year at Washington show an approximate deficiency of $3,000,000.” Readers also learned “A correspondent says Queen Victoria, ‘is fat, has no shape, and has large feet.’” “President Arthur is worth about $250,000. When his term expires he will resume the practice of law in New York.” Finally, “A man in Brooklyn has obtained a divorce on the grounds that his wife would not get what he desired for dinner. He wanted her to furnish the victuals, and carry the water.”
Aug. 9, 1928: The Johnson City Staff News ran these thoughts from Henry Ford, on the occasion of Mr. Ford’s 65th birthday, when he was asked if there was an age limit to a man being useful: “I haven’t found it yet. You take all the experiences and judgment of men over 50 out of the world and there wouldn’t be enough to run it. Youngsters have their place and are necessary; but the experience and judgment of men over 50 are what give purpose to the younger men’s efforts.”
Aug. 9, 1934: The Johnson City Chronicle carried an exciting announcement: “… after a very careful and deliberative study of the conditions of the State of Appalachia have decided to publish a Special Rotogravure Section on the occasion of their twenty-fifth Anniversary. These papers have served the people of the State of Appalachia honestly, faithfully and constantly for the past twenty-five years. They expect to continue to serve the people of this territory.”
Aug. 9, 1945: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A talk on ‘City Government’ by Attorney General Joe Allen and discussion of a proposed playground and swimming pool for Elizabethton youth were highlights of a dinner meeting of the Carter County, League of Women Voters ... at the Franklin Club.”
Aug. 9, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried sad news: “3 Die As Train Hits Car Near Here”. “An eastbound freight train struck an automobile loaded with two families at Watauga last night, killing three persons and injuring eight others, two critically.” The story further stated that “Troy Boothe, 5; Robert Lee Whorley, 12; and Polly Ingle, 22, all of the Watauga Community” had been killed. Carl Booth, who was 13, and Dewey Lee Booth, who was 8, were both in critical condition.