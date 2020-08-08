Aug. 8, 1888: The Morristown Gazette reported, “On August 3d the House committee on the judiciary reported favorably a bill authorizing the holding of terms of the United States circuit courts at Johnson City, Tenn., on the first Mondays in May and November of each year. The counties of Johnson, Carter, Unicoi, Sullivan, Hancock, Washington, Greene, and Hawkins are placed in the new circuit, and the judges, clerk and marshal of the Eastern district of Tennessee are authorized to officiate at Johnson City.”
Aug. 8, 1937: The Elizabethton Star reported that “After winning eight straight, the Red Sox dropped their ninth game against the Johnson City Soldiers at Johnson City yesterday in one of the most exciting and all around wild and woolly affairs that has been pitched into the laps of Appalachian League fans this season.” The story continued, ‘The final score was 10-9 in favor of Johnson City over the 10-inning route, but ask the guy who ate the brim off his straw hat if the score indicates the type of game played.”
Aug. 8, 1938: “Small boys who had built a bonfire in a hollow tree in the 600 block of Hamilton Street were responsible for fire company No. 4 being called out about 6:10 last night, Assistant Chief George Wilson said this afternoon. No damage was done by the blaze, which the company easily extinguished,” the Johnson City Press said.
Aug. 8, 1962: Woolworth’s, 315 E. Main St., advertised bird cages for $1.99. That’s about $16.99 in today’s money. The price was a bargain — small cages start around $25 in 2020.
Aug. 8, 1963: The science fiction flick “The Creation of The Humanoids” was playing at the Family Drive-In Theatre on the New Jonesboro Highway.
Aug. 8, 1987: The Johnson City Press reported that Coordinator Karen Ritchie of the Volunteer Toastmasters Club had recently presented eight “speechcrafter” certificates. Among those who were presented the certificates were Mary Younger and Judy Fowler.
Aug. 8, 1988: The Kingsport Times-News reported, “In a recent study on Johnson City’s homeless, a research team said a local effort is needed to address the problem. That effort has begun with the city commission’s appointment of an eight-member homeless committee.”