Aug. 7, 1851: Samuel Harrison Millard and Maria Blevins were married. Mr. Millard was the second minister of First Christian Church.
Aug. 7, 1884: The Daily Chronicle, a newspaper in Knoxville, gave a report on a recent meeting of ministers from Johnson City and several local communities. “Conference met at the appointed hour. Devotional services were conducted by Rev. E.B. Clark. Minutes read and approved. The churches of Johnson City and Elizabethton, Johnson City circuit, Rheatown circuit, Taylorsville circuit and Jonesboro circuit were represented by their respective pastors.” The article also indicated, “Roan Mountain mission was represented by the presiding elder in the absence of the pastor.”
Aug. 7, 1915: The Johnson City Staff reported, “The Elizabethton ball team turned the tables on the Johnson City Tigers at Elizabethton Friday afternoon and defeated them by the score of 2 to 0, thus handing them a good egg good and stout.”
Aug. 7, 1938: Hill-Summers Chevrolet at 71 Wilson Ave. (today’s site of Wild Wing Cafe) advertised the Chevrolet “Six Supreme,” which was first in sales in the U.S. with 299,800 cars sold.
Aug. 7, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Syphilis and whooping cough, with five cases each, led the list of notifiable diseases reported by the Washington County Health Department.” Other diseases and their number included “Cancer 1, gonorrhea 1, influenza 1, measles 2, pneumonia 1, hepatitis 4, mumps 4, and strep throat 1.”
Aug. 7 1953: Faircloth Chevrolet at 71 Wilson Ave. advertised used cars in the Press-Chronicle. You could buy a 1951 Chevy 2-door Fleetline for $1,295. That’s the equivalent of about $12,500 in today’s money.
Aug. 7, 1959: The 1959 Pet Dairy squad of the Johnson City Little League was featured in the Press-Chronicle. Members included Bobby Sanders. Billy Young, Mel J. Estep, Bobby Eggers, John McKinnon, Mike Bawgus, Robin Hodges, Mark Cooper, James Anderson, Bill Derby, Johnny Willis, Tommy Berry and Dean Orren. The team’s manager was legendary East Tennessee State College Basketball Coach Madison Brooks. The assistant manager was Robert L. Hodges.
Aug. 7, 1984: The Press-Chronicle reported, “The Johnson City Transit System recently received ‘very good’ ratings in a customer opinion survey conducted by the First Tennessee Development District.”