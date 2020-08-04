Aug. 4, 1882: The Knoxville Daily Chronicle reported the circus would be in Johnson City the following day.
Aug. 4, 1891: The Comet reported, “Dr. Jas. H. Moninger has hung out the first sign in Carnegie. His office being one of the elegant rooms of the Singiser & Chandler building. Success to the Doctor and also to Ed Brodton, the painter of the sign, as it is his first in Johnson City.”
Aug. 4, 1934: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Ben Allen, Elizabethton lawyer and attorney general of the First Judicial District for the past eight years, received a majority of 4.322 votes over the incumbent Judge D.A. Vines in the Thursday election.” The article also reported, “Chancellor S.E. Miller of Johnson City received a majority of the votes over his opponent George Dunn, also of Johnson City, carrying all five of the counties in the district.”
Aug. 4, 1954: “A stern warning has been handed down by Jude Raymond C. Campbell in connection with any irregularities that may occur in Thursday’s elections,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The article continued, “Campbell’s statement was made in connection with an all-out effort being made to prevent law violations which, according to officials, may result in severe penalties under the law. Campbell, who was with Attorney General Frank Hawkins last week, pledged support to help prevent illegal voting, promised grand jury investigation for any violations of election laws brought to his attention.”
Aug. 4, 1959: A photo showing the “Life Scout Awards” presented to Troop 37 members John Nielsen, Bill Durham, Michael Barwick and Dan Ward appeared in the Press-Chronicle. The honors were presented by committee member Bill Teilmann.
Aug. 4, 1982: Headlines above the masthead of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle urged voters to “Vote for the candidates of your choice on Thursday.”
Aug. 4, 1991: The Johnson City Press reported, “Johnson City’s business community is stating its case once again for a multi-purpose center that can hold conventions – and is closer to succeeding.” The story continued, “Tim Jones, chairman of the Johnson City/Washington County Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, has written to city commissioners and stated the chamber’s continued support of a multi-purpose facility.” Jones was general manager of the Johnson City Press.