AUGUST 31
Aug. 31, 1868: Rossen & Bowling, a contractor for the E.T. & W.N.C., was running short of funds needed for railroad construction. The E.T. & W.N.C. board of directors “voted an additional $1,500 to that firm.”
Aug. 31, 1883: The Daily Chronicle, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported, “Real estate in Johnson City is on a big boom.”
Aug. 31, 1927: The Johnson City Staff-News reported good news for the local economy. “More than two hundred better grade homes will be constructed in Happy Valley as soon as preliminary surveys are made by the experts in charge of City Planning of the Valley, which starts today, according to Dr. A. Morthwurf, president of the American Bemberg Corporation and president of the American Glanzstoff Corporation.”
Aug. 31, 1941: Two veteran players counted on heavily that season by the Johnson City Hilltoppers were Cecil Dale and Bob Kyker.
Aug. 31, 1944: The Kiwanis Club heard Johnson City attorney Adam B. Bowman speak on “America’s 12 great, yet least known 12 men — chief justices of the United States”, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The club met in the John Sevier Hotel.
Aug. 31, 1959: In a photo caption, readers of the Press-Chronicle learned about Business Education Day. “City school teachers visited First Peoples Bank this morning in connection with Business Education Day. Shown here, left to right, are: Arthur A. Hale, bank employe (sic); Daly Reed, Langston High School; M/Sgt. Kenneth Hedrick, Science Hill High School; Gerald L. Prater, Langston; Congressman B. Carrol (sic) Reece; Coach John A. Broyles, Science Hill; and Walter C. Price, Keystone.”
Aug. 31, 1983: The Johnson City Community Theatre, at the corner of Afton and East Maple streets, was in need of additional singers and actors to perform in the upcoming performances of “Man of La Mancha.” Director Steve Presnell said a tenor was needed to portray Sancho, the lead role, and four men were needed to fill smaller roles.
Aug. 31, 1967: Triangle Service Station in the Central Community on the New Elizabethton Highway was under new management. Mr. Alan Godsey invited Press-Chronicle readers to come in and get acquainted.
Aug. 31, 1968: The Press-Chronicle reported, “The Federal Aviation Agency at Tri-City Airport in Blountville was notified Thursday night after employees at Tennessee Eastman Co. saw a glowing object described as “on fire and moving at about the speed of a helicopter.” The story continued, “The FAA reported that no planes were in the vicinity at the time.” The story also added, “Recently similar objects have been reported near Big Stone Gap, Va. Pranksters have been accredited with building the hot air-type balloons from plastic bags, soda straws and birthday candles.”
