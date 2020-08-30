Aug. 30, 1876: The Knoxville Daily Tribune reported “From a private letter received by a gentleman in this city we learn that the condition of Col. R. Love of Johnson City, has by no means improved, and that his situation is regarded as critical. He attended to some legal business on Monday, which exertion, it was thought, had a bad effect.”
Aug. 30, 1890: The Comet reported, “A long wagon load of little people enjoyed a rollicking hay ride last Friday afternoon. The line of march covered the city like a blanket, and the little ones were in the merriest mood imaginable. They were the children of Mr. and Mrs. H. Gildersleeve, Mr. and Mrs. Robt. Burrow, Mr. and Mr. E.T. Hart and some others whose names we could not get.
Aug. 30, 1891: The Comet reported, “As announced yesterday morning the first cars for carrying passengers were run over the Johnson City and Carnegie Street Railroad promptly at 5 o’clock and it was crowded to its utmost capacity by citizens who have waited impatiently for the line to be completed. Car No. 1 was motored by Superintendent E.P. Breed and Charlie Allen pulled the cord and collected the fares. General Manager E.H. Stevens controlled the lightning on Rough and Ready while W.K. Boardman looked after the stops and nickels. Everything moved off nicely and from 5 o’clock until 9 both cars made regular trips each half hour and each time were crowded to their steps.” Although the streetcar line is not completed cars will be run regularly now for the accommodation of the public. ”
Aug. 30, 1909: Johnson City Court Records show Mrs. Alex Ford was fined $10 for “storing intoxicating liquor within City of Johnson City within the past three months.” She went to trial, and received a suspended sentence, pending she paid half the fine and modeled good behavior.
Aug. 30, 1925: The Johnson City Chronicle reported that effective immediately, “The DeLuxe Theatre” would be known as “The Capitol;” “Important changes in decorations and arrangements are being made in accordance with the policy of this organization to offer the utmost in comfort and convenience to the patrons.” Operating under the management of Johnson City Enterprises, with “Geo. W. Keys, Manager,” the chain also included “The Majestic” and “The Edisonia.”
Aug. 31, 1956: The Coca-Cola Bottling Works of Johnson offered a coupon for two six-pack cartons of Coke for 30 cents. That was 2 1/2 cents per bottle.
Aug. 30, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle revealed, “The continuously growing fear that a pyromaniac is at work in downtown Johnson City has prompted the city fathers to place a $500 reward for his arrest and conviction.” Several downtown buildings, including the Sevier Theatre, had fallen victim to the arsonist.
