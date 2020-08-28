Aug. 28, 1884: Quoting the Johnson City Enterprise, the Greeneville Herald reported, “There are plenty of people who depend wholly on borrowing the newspaper from their neighbors to get the news. It seems to us that a person too stingy to pay for a paper ought not to be accommodated in this way. Besides one might as well ask his neighbor to pay for the wood he uses or the clothes he wears.”
Aug. 28, 1891: There could be no doubt that Johnson City was proud of its new depot. The Comet reported, “J.C. Morris, who has managed the construction of the new depot at this place (meaning Johnson City), gave it the finishing touches yesterday. The workmanship complimented for his able and skillful management of affairs.” The story continued, “The new depot would be a credit to a much larger town. It is built in accordance with a neat and handsome modern design, and is convenient and ease of access. The office and waiting room department is built of the very best grade of pressed brick. The interior is plastered and presents a snow white color. The wainscoting, mantelpieces and trimmings are highly varnished and add much to the beauty and taste of the building. The waiting and office rooms are copiously ventilated by handsome arch windows which have been supplied with plate glass. The roof is of blue slate, and ... catches the eye as a thing of beauty. The freight department is large, and will be very satisfactory.”
Aug. 28, 1942: The Johnson City Chronicle carried an ad for the Johnson City Business College. The ad stated the fall term would begin on Sept. 8. I.R. Thornberry was school president.
Aug. 28, 1953: The Press-Chronicle reported about a Unicoi gunfight involving Johnson City police, Unicoi County Sheriff’s deputies, the sheriff’s brother and Erwin police on the highway near Erwin. The shootout ensued when Unicoi County Sheriff Francis Peterson sought to arrest his brother, Geter Peterson, whose wife had sworn out a warrant on him alleging attempted murder. Sgt. George Murray tossed a gas bomb. The sheriff, his brother, Deputy Everett Whitson and Geter’s 23-year-old son Luther were all wounded.
Aug. 28, 1959: Irwin Allen’s “The Big Circus” started at the Sevier Theatre on Spring Street in downtown Johnson City.
