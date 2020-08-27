Aug. 27, 1822: John Ellis sold a six-acre tract of land to William D. Jones. “The deed refers to the plot ‘on which said Ellis carding and pulling mill is seated.’ William Jones traded the property to Henry Nave on April 24, 1837, in exchange for a plantation on the north side of the Watauga River. In that deed it refers to the six acres and the mill, but now calls it Jones Mill. In the deed to Henry Johnson from Henry Nave, the carding and pulling mill is mentioned, but as Nave’s Mill…Those unfamiliar with frontier practices do not know that a carding and pulling mill worked with wool.
Aug. 27, 1834: ”In the “List of Contributions to the Buffalo Christian Church” in 1934, Solomon Hendrix is listed as giving $1. This amount would be approximately $30 in 2020.
Aug. 27, 1903: The Comet reported, “The Johnson City Chafing Dish Club enjoyed an outing in the mountains last week. On Saturday morning, August 22nd, the party left Johnson City occupying chair car Ethel, specially chartered for this occasion, attached to the regular train on the E.T.&W.N.C. railroad.” Some of those who went on the outing were Alice Mountcastle, Sarah Chandler, Mr. and Mrs. S.T. Millard, Charles Cargille, M.I. Gump, W.B. Johnson, J.A. Summers and A.W. Spencer.
Aug. 27, 1922: The Sunday Chronicle, which was known as the Johnson City Chronicle on the other days of the week, published “Yesterday’s Answer” in a column about Johnson City. The question the day previous was about Johnson City’s name. Here is the answer: “The first post office serving the territory which is now Johnson City was known as ‘Blue Plum’, locate (sic) on Sinking Creek, about three miles south of the present city. After the building of a railroad station by Henry Johnson in the center of the present city, it was changed as ‘Johnsons Depot’. During the war, in a political controversy, it was changed for a few months to ‘Haynesville,’ but again reverted, through the influences of Johnson, to Johnson City, which name it has borne since the Civil War.”
Aug. 27, 1956: Showing at the Tennessee Theatre in the retro “Big Twin-Terror Thrill Show” were the original “King Kong” from 1933 and “I Walked with A Zombie” from 1943.
Aug. 27, 1959: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “City police last night were searching for an injured Smithville man who bolted from ambulance attendants at Memorial Hospital” The article continued, “Officers said O.C. Brayil received arm and shoulder injuries in a truck-tractor accident at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Virginia Street, prior to his flight from the hospital.”
Aug. 27, 1960: The Jiffy Markets advertised bananas for 10 cents per pound. In 2020 dollars, those bananas would run 88 cents per pound. The average price for bananas in the U.S. now is about 57 cents per pound.
Aug. 27, 1964: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Harold Hensley, 18, Unicoi, was discharged from Memorial Hospital yesterday after treatment for a fractured neck when he fell from a grapevine Aug. 20.”
