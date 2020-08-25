Aug. 25, 1865: The East Tennessee & Virginia Railroad was back in private hands. The collapse of the Confederate Armies had ended the repair work on the ET&V, and then months passed as everyone waiting to see if peace would actually take hold. The leaders of the ET&V met on July 12, 1865, and elected new Board members. A list of these men was presented to President Andrew Johnson, a stockholder, who had the Secretary of War issue orders that released the ET&V back to its directors.
Aug. 25, 1888: The annual meeting of the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Co-Operation of the Christian Churches was held at the Union Christian Church, located in Washington County.
Aug. 25, 1909: The president of Milligan College, Dr. Frederick D. Kershner, married Miss Pearl Archer, who was from Battle Creek, Michigan. Miss Archer taught English at Milligan.
Aug. 25, 1919: The Greeneville Daily Sun reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Wells, Mr. John Wells, Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Jones and Mr. William Roberts made a trip to Johnson City Wednesday. They went on the street car to the National Soldier’s Home, which is a very beautiful place.”
Aug. 25, 1924: The Johnson City Staff reported, “The Methodist camp meeting which was established more than seventy-five years ago, is in session at Sulphur Springs, the opening sermon having been delivered at 7:30 o’clock Friday night by Reverened (sic) W.K. Harris of Morristown, Tenn.”
Aug. 25, 1937: The Johnson City Chronicle reported on on the movies that were playing in Johnson City. “Dangerous Holidays” was at the Liberty, while “The Lady Escape” was at the Majestic. “Love Letters of a Star” was playing at the Tennessee. “Old Hutch” was at the State. “Kid Galahad” was playing at the Sevier. The boxing drama “Kid Galahad” featured Edward G. Robinson, Bette Davis and Humphrey Bogart with Wayne Morris in the title role. It was remade in 1941 as “The Wagons Roll at Night,” again with Bogart, and once more as “Kid Galahad” in 1962 with Elvis Presley in the title role, along with Gig Young and Charles Bronson. Elvis was a singing boxer, of course.
Aug. 25, 1954: An advertisement for the Dell School appeared in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The school was enrolling students who wanted to be trained as medical laboratory assistants; classes would commence on September 1. The School was located in the Dell Clinic Laboratory at 100 Spring Street in Johnson City. The phone number was 580-W.
Aug. 25, 1959: The Press-Chronicle published a team photo of the Gordon Little League team.
Aug. 25, 1965: The Press-Chronicle reported, “A hearing on a bankruptcy petition on John Sevier Hotel was continued in Bristol until Sept. 20.” The article continued, “The U.S. District Court hearing was continued after creditors filed a routine answer. The Sept. 20 hearing will also be in Bristol.”
Aug. 25, 1988: The Johnson City Press reported on a possible problem in the construction of U.S. Highway 23, which is now I-26. “Acid-bearing rocks located in the part of the proposed four-lane route of U.S. Highway 23 in Unicoi County to the North Carolina line, is causing concern among Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials.” The story further said, “Anikeesta rock is located all along the route. ‘The rock has the potential of seeping into streams through runoff and could kill aquatic life in streams in Unicoi Count,’ Dan Sherry, a TWRA official, said. ’Our agency is concerned about the potential of that happening and I have sent a letter to the Department of Transportation outlining our concerns’.”
Aug. 25, 2009: In a letter to the editor in the Johnson City Press, Hazel Fulton Robinson, who was the Winning with Wellness Program coordinator, a program that had been implemented in seven Washington County schools, explained about that program. “This program was funded through a Project Diabetes grant from the state of Tennessee and was designed to educate children on making healthier food choices and increasing physical activity, but as with many programs, funding is the issue.”
Sources: The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal; First Christian Church; Greeneville Daily Sun; Johnson City Chronicle; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers; Johnson City Press