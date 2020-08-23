Aug. 23, 1877: The Knoxville Daily Tribune reported, ”All persons desiring to attend the Annual Convention of the Christian Church, which convenes Aug. 31st near Johnson City can procure excursion tickets at all points on the E.T., V. & G.R.R., on the 30th and 31st of Aug., good til September 12th.”
Aug. 23, 1894: Charlie McClure was fined $1 for “swinging trains,” according to Johnson City Court Records.
Aug. 23, 1924: Walter Bowman was fined for horse breaking, according to the Johnson City Court Records.
Aug. 23, 1933: The Morristown Gazette and Mail reported, “Mrs. Hugh M. Tate and Miss Clara Tate were luncheon guests today of Mrs. George Wofford in Johnson City.”
Aug. 23, 1946: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Initial steps for prompting action on the Memorial Hospital project have been taken by the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce which proposes, in a letter to subscribers to the hospital funds, to turn over the total pledged and funds collected to the interim lay board for whatever course is deemed necessary to bring the project to a successful culmination.”
Aug. 23, 1952: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Horace Moore of Dayton, Ohio, are guests of relatives” in Limestone.
Aug. 23, 1962: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Residents of Johnson City and surrounding areas will have first call on jobs at the Pharmaseal Manufacturing Co. plant, according to Plant Manager John G. Hainsworth.” The article continued, “The first unit of Pharmaseal’s local facility is under construction. Work on a second unit will begin in 1963….The Johnson City facility will produce surgeons’ gloves initially, and will eventually broaden its product line to include other medical specialties.”
Aug. 23, 1977: The Press-Chronicle carried an ad for The Book Shop, located in Downtown Johnson City at 124 Spring Street. The Book Shop was advertising The Southern Junior League Cookbook, which featured the “best recipes from the famous Junior League Cookbooks of the South.” The ad also mentioned that the cookbook was “The Perfect Gift Cookbook.”
Aug. 23, 1994: The Johnson City Press carried an ad for Rusty Crowe for the Tennessee Senate.