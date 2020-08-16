By Rebecca Henderson and the Johnson City Press
Aug. 16, 1874: The Atlanta Constitution reported, “Two important church suits have been recently decided. The church at Greeneville, Tenn., which has been occupied since 1865, by the Methodist Episcopal Church, has been remanded by the courts to the Methodist Episcopal Church South. The camp-ground and parsonage near Johnson City, Tenn., which have also been held by the Northern Methodists, have been turned over to the Church South.” The article further explained, “Other suits, it is said, will be instituted for the recovery of property claimed by the Church South. Committees on behalf of both churches to settle property question of this nature without recourse to the courts is suggested and this course will probably be adopted.”
Aug. 16, 1884: The Comet reported, “Among the many prominent objects on the sidewalks of Johnson City – geese and hogs.”
Aug. 16, 1899: The Knoxville Weekly Sentinel reported, “Thirty-five volunteers were sent from Johnson City one day this week. They were enlisted by Lieut. Cass for the regular army.”
Aug. 16, 1907: The Knoxville Sentinel reported about a new building in Johnson City. With a dateline of Johnson City, the newspaper reported, “Hon. J.R. Penland, of Knoxville, United States district attorney was here this week looking after the deed to the site on which is to be located the new post office building. All the details were arranged and Mr. Penland accepted the lots in the Unaka improvement company’s addition on which a $75,000 government building will be erected in the near future.”
Aug. 16, 1928: The Nashville Banner reported on several people from Johnson City who had passed the bar exam that was administered in June. Among the successful Johnson City candidates who were admitted to the bar were Charles Baurelle, Carl Langhammer, John A. Leland, and Orville Susong Martin.
Aug. 16, 1938: “Prison Farm” was showing at the Liberty. The Majestic was featuring “Love Finds Andy Hardy.” “When Were You Born?” was playing at the Sevier. “Happy Landing” was at the Tennessee Theatre.
Aug. 16, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the happenings of the Second Church of Christ Ladies Aid Society. “A routine business session was conducted by Mrs. E.L. Anderson, president. It was decided that the society would resume quilt making and start another on Tuesday in the church basement. “
Aug. 16, 1953: The Derby Grill on the New Jonesboro Highway advertised a Sunday meal for $1 and a child’s plate for 60 cents. A meal consisted of a chef salad, a choice of meat, vegetables and strawberry shortcake. That $1 is the equivalent of about $9.70 in 2020.
Aug. 16, 1957: “High school athletic contests are not just games to be won and lost, but deep and meaningful learning experiences for students,” so stated Sidney Smallwood, athletic director of Science Hill High School, as he addressed the Lions Club at a recent meeting, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Aug. 16, 1974: The Press-Chronicle ran an ad for Wright’s Food Stores. Their slogan was “Shop the Wright Way.” Cantaloupes were 49 cents each, a 12 ounce package of bacon was 59 cents, and grade A large eggs were also 59 cents a dozen.
Aug. 16, 1983: The outpatient surgical unit at Johnson City Medical Center Hospital opened. There were four complete operating rooms.
Aug. 16, 2009: Heavy rains soaked much of the region that afternoon, causing flooding, power outages and downing trees. City fire crews temporarily blocked off certain sections of downtown as waters rose high enough to stall some cars if drivers attempted to pass through the soggy mess. Road closures included West Market at the intersections of Hillcrest, Whitney and Kiwanis Park, along with closures at the intersections of Austin Springs and Princeton, as well as Main Street and Belmont. Many downtown merchants placed sandbags in front of entrance ways to stop as much of the flood waters as possible. Some businesses could be seen with water washing up and into the door jams along Main Street. Damage included fences which were torn down and trees that toppled into cars and structures. City crews were out in force immediately to begin cutting those trees and clearing debris from roads.
Sources: Atlanta Constitution; The Comet; Johnson City Chronicle; Knoxville Weekly Sentinel; Nashville Banner; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers; “A Beacon to Heath Care” by Ray Stahl; Johnson City Press