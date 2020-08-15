Aug. 15, 1872: The Herald and Tribune carried an ad for E. F. Akard and W.F. Young, who were attorneys at law in Johnson City.
Aug. 15, 1889: The Comet reported, “A large crowd will go down to Limestone from Johnson City Saturday to attend the Davy Crockett celebration.”
Aug. 15, 1906: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Dr. J.P. Park, of Johnson City, spent last week among friends here.”
Aug. 15, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported “The Sew-Around Circle will meet with Mrs. Worley Harr on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock.”
Aug. 15, 1928: The Johnson City Staff-News opined, “It has happened again. Every once in a while even the best of royalty will go and do some dreadful thing.” The editorial continued, “This time it is the Prince of Wales … who has taken the unprecedented liberty of wearing a suit without a vest. It would be almost as bad if His Royal Highness wore no suit at all.”
Aug. 15, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle, reported “Mr. and Mrs. Adam B. Crouch, North Roan Street and Will Jones, Cherokee, left yesterday by motor for an eight weeks trip in the West. They will visit Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Crouch and Mr. and Mrs. Carl Simpson, nee Carter Jones.”
Aug. 15, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried news of Mr. J.D., Johnson, who had recently turned 95 years old. As such, he was “one of the oldest native residents of Washington County. He can recall when then present site of Johnson City served as pasture land.”
Aug. 15, 1945: Images of the previous night’s impromptu parades celebrating President Truman’s announcement declaring an end to World War II were published in the Press-Chronicle. Police said they could not remember when as large a crowd gathered downtown.
Aug. 15, 1958: “Cookie McKinney will appear on Red Foley’s show, ‘Jubilee, U.S.A.,’ in Springfield, MO., tomorrow at 8 p.m.” according to the Press-Chronicle. The article also stated, “The show will be televised over channel 13.”
Aug. 15, 1964: The Press-Chronicle carried a story and several pictures above the masthead. The occurrence was a parade several children had put on parade in the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue. While most parades have something to honor or celebrate, this one did not, other than it was something the children wanted to do.
Aug. 15, 1968: “Devil’s Angels” and “Fireball 500” were showing at the Family Drive-In Theatre on the New Jonesboro Highway. The latter featured Frankie Avalon, Annette Funicello and Fabian.
Aug. 15, 1972: The Press-Chronicle reported, “Construction workers yesterday detoured part of Mountcastle Drive in preparation for further work on the Appalachian Highway, and Thursday will close Princeton Road.” The Appalachian Highway is now known as Interstate 26.
Aug. 15, 1975: “The Return of the Pink Panther” was showing at the Parkway on the Kingsport Boulevard.