AUGUST 14
Aug. 14, 1873: The Herald and Tribune in Jonesboro reported, “We learn that the house of Rev. C. Austin, of Johnson City, was entered by burglars on Wednesday night last and seventy-five dollars in case was abstracted from a drawer in one of the rooms. No clue to the perpetrators had been discovered.” Seventy-five dollars in 1873 would be worth about $1,611 today.
Aug. 14, 1886: The Evening Republican, a newspaper based in Columbus, Indiana, reported, “Robert L. Taylor has been nominated as the democratic candidate for governor (of Tennessee) on the fifteenth ballot.” The paper provided a short biographical sketch of Mr. Taylor, including “He is an expert performer on the violin, and to his skillful use of that instrument his success was largely due.” The story further noted, “Mr. Taylor established the Comet newspaper at Johnson City, Washington county (sic), in 1884, and was its editor until last winter ... was last year appointed pension agent at Knoxville. He now holds that office. It is a remarkable thing that his brother is the republican candidate for the same office, and the prohibitionists talk of running their father for governor.”
Aug. 14, 1901: The Herald and Tribune reported, “The temporary railroad bridge across Watauga River was carried away by a rise in the river Monday night. Three cars which had been placed on the bridge to aid in holding it were washed away. No mails were received in this place (meaning Jonesboro) Tuesday morning.”
Aug. 14, 1927: The Johnson City Chronicle provided exciting news that “Construction of Glanzstoff Plant to Begin Tomorrow” was the headline. The rayon plant was said to cost $37 million, which is worth more than $548 million today when accounting for inflation.
Aug. 14, 1939: The Johnson City Press reported the following movies were playing in Johnson City: “Society Lawyer” was at the Liberty; “Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever” was playing at the Majestic; “Sinners in Paradise” was at the Sevier, and Cecil B. DeMille’s “Union Pacific” was playing at the Tennessee. The latter starred Barbara Stanwyck and Joel McCrae.
Aug. 14, 1955: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Four cases of cancer and one case of whooping cough were reported to the Washington County Health Department during last week.”
Aug. 14, 1961: The 1961 Little League Champs, the Stein-way Bears, were featured in the Press-Chronicle after defeating Pet Dairy 6-1 for the championship. Members included Dickie Hamilton, Alan Whittimore, Bruce Irvin, Larry Greene, John A. Gurley, Douglas Ledbetter, Dwight Haney, Everett Bailey (manager) Marcus Miller, Samuel Harvey, Haynes Wilkes, Kenneth Hodges, C.F. Smith, Buddy Blake and C.W. Francis (assistant manager.)
Aug. 14, 1965: The Latrobe Bulletin, a newspaper in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, reported about Johnson Citian Ray Stahl’s visit to Latrobe. Stahl was there for the 47th PGA Tournament, doing a “special assignment” for the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The Latrobe Bulletin said of Stahl, who was business manager, public relations director, and golf coach at Milligan College at the time, “He sends daily dispatches back to Tennessee from the tournament with an eye towards promoting a special exhibition that Doug Sanders and Arnold Palmer will put on in Johnson City on Labor Day.”
