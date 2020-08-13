AUGUST 13
Aug. 13, 1882: The Knoxville Daily Tribune reported several things of interest about Johnson City. “A mogul freight engine and tender ran off the track at Johnson City last Friday night and came near going into the City Hotel.” Other news included “Mr. Alexander Brownlow, a brother of the late W.G. Brownlow, is at the point of death at his home in Johnson City.” The Elizabethton Mountaineer was quoted in the Knoxville Daily Tribune on the same date in reporting, “George L. Brown, of Big Rock Creek, N.C., who was here (meaning Johnson City) some time ago in search of a stolen horse, removed his horse at Johnson City last Saturday. The thief escaped.
Aug. 13, 1894: A Mr. King was arrested for “walking streets with prostitute.” He was fined $2, but the Court Records do not show whether he paid the fine.
Aug. 13, 1911: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper based in Knoxville, reported, “Congressman Sam R. Sells has about arranged with the United States department of agriculture for a series of agricultural meetings throughout the first congressional district, beginning September 25th.)
Aug. 13, 1924: The Johnson City Chronicle reported “Members of the Good Roads committee of the Chamber of Commerce will call on local citizens today in regard to securing their attendance at a good roads meeting to be held on next Friday evening ... at Kingsport in the interests of an association recently formed for the promotion of a highway from Ashland, Ohio, to Asheville, North Carolina, via Gate City, Johnson City and Kingsport.”
Aug. 13, 1934: Readers of the Johnson City Press read about Johnson City’s proposed budget. “Calling for $758,383.68 to operate the nine financial divisions of the city government, and $2.70 as a property tax rate, the proposed budget ordinance for 1934-1935 will come up for second reading by city commissioners tonight.” In today’s dollars, $758,383.68 is worth an estimated $14.59 million.
Aug. 13, 1948: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned sad news. “A couple identified as Gilbert Seaton, 62, and his wife, Matilda Ann, 52, was found dead in their burning home … on Whitney street early yesterday morning.” The story continued, “Washington County Coroner W.P. Pearson of Jonesboro and members of a jury he summoned gave a verdict of death by fire and suffocation. There was no evidence of foul play, investigators said.”
Aug. 13, 1950: “The Story of G.I. Joe,” with Robert Mitchum and Burgess Meredith, was playing at the Tennessee Theatre on West Main and Boone streets in downtown Johnson City. The script was based on the writings of legendary World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle, who had been killed in 1945 during the Battle of Okinawa.
Aug. 13, 1953: Readers of the Press-Chronicle read, “Annual covered-dish supper of the Civinette Club was held … at the home of Mrs. Ray Chalker, Dogwood Acres ... Mrs. Frank Knisley gave the invocation and Mrs. J.E. Jones, club president, presided at the meetings.” There were 30 members present.
Aug. 13, 1959: “Cry Terror,” starring James Mason, Rod Steiger and Inger Stevens, was at Tri-City Drive-In Movies on the Kingsport Highway.
Aug. 13, 1962: Two garbage cans recently had been stolen from Ross Droke, of Poplar Street.
Sources: Knoxville Daily Tribune; Johnson City Court Records; Journal and Tribune; Johnson City Chronicle; Johnson City Press; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers.