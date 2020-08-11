AUGUST 11
Aug. 11, 1878: The Daily American, a newspaper in Nashville, reported, “Last Thursday a difficulty occurred at Johnson City, which terminated in Mr. Charles Holloway receiving very severe and dangerous stabs at the hand of Mr. J.P. Jones.”
Aug. 11, 1925: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Alfred Carr left Monday for Lima, Ohio, where he will attend the annual meeting of the National Cigar Box Manufacturers’ Association. Johnson City is a center for the manufacture of this material as one of the important centers of the varied wood-working industry.”
Aug. 11, 1927: Construction began on a new highway between Elizabethton and Johnson City. It was called the Glanzstoff Highway after the Bemberg Glanzstoff Company, which had established rayon factories in west Carter County. The two-lane road is now Tennessee Highway 91 from East Main Street in Johnson City to the Happy Valley area, where its path becomes four-lane West Elk Avenue and U.S. 321.”
Aug. 11, 1935: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned for the fiscal year ended June 30, 1935, the Mayne Williams Memorial Library had received $800 from the Monday Club, as well as $1,380 from the City of Johnson City. Slightly over 32,200 books had been circulated during the fiscal year. In today’s dollars, $800 would be worth approximately $15, and $1,380 would be worth approximately $25,967.
Aug. 11, 1949: Orange Crush Bottling Co., 112 Jobe St., advertised “Thirsty Youngsters Say Old Colony Tops In Taste.”
Aug. 11, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Cpl. Hal Littleford plans to return to his coaching position at East Tennessee State College, when he is released from service in the United States Army in about two weeks.”
Aug. 11, 1955: “Adair Sizemore whose wedding will be a social event this month, was complimented with a shower at the home of Mrs. J.D. Berry,” according to the Press-Chronicle. The article further explained, “The hostesses were the children of the Junior Department, First Christian Church, in which Miss Sizemore is a teacher….Nancy McCorkle played accordion selections during the afternoon…..Refreshments were served to Mrs. Nat Sizemore, mother of the bride, Natalie Sizemore”, and others, including Janell Story, Tinya Patrick, Nancy Jean Smalling and Betty Glen Barnes.
Aug. 11, 1963: The Nettie Lee Shops had an ad in the Press-Chronicle. Fur-trimmed coats could be had for the pre-season lay-away price; the price of the coats started at $88. The motto of the Nettie Lee Shops was “There’s Nothing Permanent in Fashion but Good Taste.”
Aug. 11, 1966: Griffin Adams, owner of the Betty Gay building in which he also had his law office, was pictured in the Press-Chronicle at the scene of the latest fire on East Main Street at dawn. This was during a string of arson that destroyed several buildings in downtown Johnson City during 1966.
Sources: Daily American; Johnson City Staff-News; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers