Aug. 1, 1872: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, reported that William Young of Johnson City had recently died. He was 58 years old and died of consumption. Consumption is now known as tuberculosis.
Aug. 1, 1889: The Comet opined, “Every growing, ambitious town is composed of three elements. Those who work patriotically, vigorously an intelligently for its advancement; those who are in a state of apathy or indifference, and those who take curious delight discouraging the efforts of others by ridicule, by a persistent denial that any progress can or has been accomplished and by boast of every other town besides their own. The last class are called croakers, but they are really something worse, for their opposition does not arise simply from despondency, but from that unenviable spirit which will neither set itself nor suffer others to act.”
Aug. 1, 1937: The Sunday Press-Chronicle carried news about Rosa Killen. “Hope for the recovery of Rosa Killen, 21-year-old Johnson City girl, waned last night as her fever climbed and she appeared to lose strength.” The article continued, “Will Henritze, owner of Bill’s Place on the Elizabethton Highway, appeared before Magistrate Rex D. Pierce and swore out a warrant charging Killen with petit larceny in (indecipherable) with the alleged theft of a .32 calibre revolver. The gun is the one with which she allegedly shot herself when city officers surprised her in a wood off Railroad Street. They had come to investigate the alleged theft.”
Aug. 1, 1950: The Tennessee Theatre was showing the World War II action movie “Back To Bataan” with John Wayne and Anthony Quinn. The film was a fictionalized version of the events following the Battle of Bataan on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.
Aug. 1, 1953: The Johnson City Foundry was celebrating its 70th anniversary.
Aug. 1, 1959: An ad announced the opening of The Cottage at 705 W. Market St.
Aug. 1, 1989: The Johnson City Press reported, “Tobacco warehouse owner Glenn S. Martin Jr. faces up to 320 years in prison and $3.4 million in fines if convicted on 53 separate indictments alleging widespread tobacco fraud and money laundering across four states.”