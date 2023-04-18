TRV-UST-GA-BEAUTIFUL-PLACES-DMT

A steep cliff and dense forest in the Rock City Gardens in Lookout Mountain, Georgia. Tickets are $26.95 for adults and $16.95 for ages 3-12.

 Wirestock/Dreamstime/TNS

ATLANTA — The temperature is rising, beckoning you to go back outside. Instead of heading to the same places you went during winter, why not explore some new places in Georgia?

Thrillist listed about a dozen of the most beautiful places in Georgia, and here are three you might not know about.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you