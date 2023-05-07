Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR ALL AGES
• Let’s Get Moving, a morning walking group, will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot and get moving with a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome.
FOR CHILDREN
• Lego Club, for grades K-5, will meet Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for a building challenge. Registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Fairy Gardens, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Make a fairy garden. No registration required; limited to 10 attendees.
FOR ADULTS
• Junk Journaling will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn to make a junk journal page on loose paper. No registration required; materials provided but feel free to bring any special materials or a journal to create in.