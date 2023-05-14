Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
To learn more about the events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
FOR ALL AGES
• Let’s Get Moving, a morning walking group, will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot and get moving with a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family friendly, will be held Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club, for grades K-5, will be held Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. There is no registration required; but space is limited.
FOR TWEENS
• Graphic Novel Book Club, for grades 6-8, will be held Friday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Talk about your favorite graphic novels, get recommendations, or just hang out and read. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Homeschool Hangouts, for homeschoolers ages 11-18, will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. The library’s Nintendo Switch and Oculus Quest VR headset will be available for use, and we’ll have a variety of board games to play as well. No registration required.
• Teen Gaming Hour, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play Super Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros or Splatoon on the library’s Nintendo Switch. We will also have computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Upcycled Paper Moths and Butterflies Workshop will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us to make faux taxidermy moths and butterflies out of old maps, newspapers, sheet music and book pages. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Chill Fiber Crafts will be held Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Bring your current fiber craft (crochet, knit, cross-stitch, etc.) project and work on it with other crafty peers.