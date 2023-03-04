Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
ALL AGES
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family friendly, will be held on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Cryptology, for grades 3-8, will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about ciphers and create your own. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Neverland Kids’ Club, for grades K-5, will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for an afternoon of Neverland themed crafts and games. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Crafternoon: DIY Book Bowls, for grades 6-12, will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Make a bowl out of recycled paper products. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR ADULTS
• Green & Growing: Spring Vegetable Gardening will be held in partnership with Keep Kingsport Beautiful on Thursday at noon in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
• Behind the Book: Serina Marshall will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Serina Marshall will be discussing her book, “Handpicked.” No registration required.
• Chill Fiber Crafts will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Bring your current fiber craft (crochet, knit, cross-stitch, etc.) project and work on it with other crafty peers.