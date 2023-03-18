Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR ALL AGES
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family friendly, will be held on Thursday from 4-6:00 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club, for grades K-5, will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about mushrooms. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Neverland Kids’ Club, for grades K-5, will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the auditorium. Join us for an afternoon of Neverland-themed crafts and games. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TWEENS
• Graphic Novel Book Club, for grades 6-8, will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Talk about your favorite graphic novels, get recommendations, or just hang out and read. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Homeschool Hangouts, for homeschoolers ages 11-18, will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. The library’s Nintendo Switch and Oculus Quest VR headset will be available for use, and we’ll have a variety of board games to play as well. Event will be held in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
• Q & A with YA Horror Authors will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Young adult horror authors Andrew Joseph White and Erica Waters will answer your questions. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Genealogy Basics will be held on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. This event will provide step-by-step information on how to start a family history. No registration required.
• Green & Growing: High Impact Habitat Gardening will be held in partnership with Keep Kingsport Beautiful on Thursday at noon in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.