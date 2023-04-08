Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Lego Club, for grades K-5, will be held Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for a building challenge. Registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Spring Paper Garland, for grades K-5, will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us to make a paper garland for spring. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their caregiver, will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Sew With Me: Mushrooms, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Sew a little toadstool mushroom. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR ADULTS
• Genealogy Basics 2 will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn more about using the most commonly found records in genealogical research. No registration required.
• Behind the Book with Dianne Dotson will be held virtually Thursday at 6 p.m. Author J. Dianne Dotson will discuss her latest book, “The Shadow Games.” Visit the Event Calendar on the library’s website for the link to the event.