Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Spilled Ink: Teen Writing Group, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Talk about writing and learn more about the writing process and how to offer feedback on others writing. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Movie Monday with the Kingsport Archives will be held Monday at 4 p.m. in the Eastman Board Room, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. “Kingsport,” part of the State Department’s Voices of America Program that was filmed in 1949, will be shown. No registration required.
• Kingsport Archives open house and 2023 Gail Hale Memorial Lecture will be held Tuesday. The Archives will be hosting an open house beginning at 4 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. join the Friends of the Archives in the BMA room of Kingsport City Hall for the 2023 Gail Hale Memorial Lecture featuring Robert Gipe. No registration required.
• Parenting Books: Who Has Time to Read? Will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for a rundown of useful takeaways from parenting books that might help to ease your parenting burden. No registration required.
• After Hours Book Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Main Street Pizza (242 Main St.). Join us to discuss “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab. No registration required. (Any food or beverage purchases are the responsibility of the attendee.)
• The Friends of the Library annual meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. The annual business meeting will be followed by an author talk with Appalachian author Cindy Sprolyes. No registration required.
• Chill Fiber Crafts will be held Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Bring your current fiber craft (crochet, knit, cross-stitch, etc.) project and work on it with other crafty peers.