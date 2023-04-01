Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library will be closed April 7-9.
ALL AGES
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family friendly, will be held Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Pop Up Storytime at Ridgefields Park, ideal for families with preschool or young elementary age children, will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Parachute Play, ideal for children 3-5, will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Come play games with the parachute. No registration required; space is limited.
• Springtime Crafts, for grades K-5, will be held Wednesday at noon in the library’s auditorium. Looking for something to do during spring break? Join us at the library to make some springtime crafts. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Lego Club, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Take on building challenges and participate in free-build time. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR ADULTS
• Blackout Lit will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Create art and poetry by selecting words, phrases or sentences and getting rid of the rest. No registration required.
• Genealogy Club will be held Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Interactive group open to all ages and experience levels. No registration required.
• Spring Cleaning will be held Thursday at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn about different methods, ideas and local resources for decluttering. No registration required.