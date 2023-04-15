Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. To learn more about the events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
FOR ALL AGES
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family friendly, will be held on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club, for grades K-5, will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about mushrooms. No registration required.
• Pop Up Storytime at Preston Forest Park, ideal for families with preschool or young elementary age children, will be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their caregiver, will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TWEENS
• Graphic Novel Book Club, for grades 6-8, will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Talk about your favorite graphic novels or just hang out and read. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Homeschool Hangouts, for homeschoolers ages 11-18, will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. The library’s Nintendo Switch and Oculus Quest VR headset will be available for use, and we’ll have a variety of board games to play as well. No registration required.
• Teen Gaming Hour, for grades 6-12, will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play Super Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros or Splatoon on the library’s Nintendo Switch. We will also have computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox. No registration required.
